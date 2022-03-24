SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state champions, Springfield Central Golden Eagles girls basketball team celebrated their victory Thursday.

They won the 2022 MIAA Division I state basketball championship. These women captured the trophy that will be displayed for years to come and for future students to admire. Golden Eagle team member Jordan Robinson will never forget that victory in Andover, putting her team in the record books.

“I feel amazing! Before the game I was nervous, you can’t let up, you can’t stop, until the final buzzer. When the buzzer went off and we won, I was so amazed.” Jordan Robinson

Central High School Principal Tad Tokarz wants the world to know of the achievements of the Golden Eagles. Central High School is up in lights for all as they drive past the high school on Roosevelt Avenue.

“We tell our kids we want to win on the field, in the classroom that’s something we pride ourselves on.” Principal Tad Tokarz

Mayor Domenic Sarno was there to honor the team that had brought so much honor to the city of Springfield. “Great young ladies, great personalities. To win that state division. I was at many of the games during the tournament, and we just want to make sure they’re recognized.”

The recognition these student-athletes won on the basketball court has now carved its way into the record books and is now part of sports history as an inspiration for all who follow them at Central High School.