HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials from Springfield, Chicopee, and Holyoke are scheduled to hold a news conference on to help put a stop to reckless operation of illegal dirt bikes on public roadways Monday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Holyoke Mayor’s Office, Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno, Chicopee Mayor John Vieau are joining Holyoke Acting Mayor Terence Murphy to discuss the problems of illegal bikes and biking practices in the local communities.

Watch the conference live at 3:30 p.m.

State Senator John Velis, State Representative Pat Duffy, State Representative and Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos, as well as representatives from the Holyoke Police Department will also at the news conference.

The news conference will be held in front of the Holyoke Mayor’s Office at 3:30 p.m. 22News will be attending and livestreaming the event on WWLP.com.

Dirt Bike News

According to the news release, the “reckless illegal dirt bike riders are endangering motorists, and assaulting civilians. We are hoping to join forces and work with our police, creating city ordinances and adopting state laws that can better resolve this issue.”