SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman has announced changes to several council committees.

Lederman was recently sworn in as City Council President after former council president Marcus Williams resigned to pursue other career opportunities.

The new assignments are:

Ward 8 City Councilor Zaida Govan will Chair the Maintenance and Development Committee.

Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez will Chair the Sustainability and Environment Committee.

Ward 7 City Councilor Tim Allen will serve as a member of the Planning and Economic Development Committee, which is Chaired by Ward 3 Councilor Melvin Edwards.

Before becoming council president Lederman had served as the Chair of the Maintenance and Development Committee and the Sustainability and Environment Committee and was on Economic Development Committee.

“I am proud of the work I did in these roles and I have full confidence in Councilors Govan, Perez, and Allen to continue that work while bringing their own ideas and perspectives to the table,” said Council President Lederman, “I look forward to continue working closely with each of them to deliver results for the people of Springfield.”

He will continue to convene the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee and serve as an Ex-Officio member to all City Council Standing Committees.