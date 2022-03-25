SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council met Friday to discuss a transfer of millions of dollars that determined the future of a historic downtown building.

The emergency Council meeting was held to debate and vote on whether to transfer $6.5 million from the city’s free cash account to help cover the costs of rehabilitating the former Court Square Hotel. The building has been vacant for more than 30 years and work has just started to redevelop the structure into apartments.

Inflation and supply chain issues have raised the cost of the project by $13 million more than originally estimated. The state will cover half of that cost but the city must put up the rest and without those funds, the project won’t move forward.

In a news release sent to 22News from Pioneer Building Trades Unions President Colton Andrews, the Springfield City Council voted in favor of the $6.5 million for the project located at 31 Elm Street.