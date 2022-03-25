SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council met Friday to discuss a transfer of millions of dollars that determined the future of a historic downtown building.
The emergency Council meeting was held to debate and vote on whether to transfer $6.5 million from the city’s free cash account to help cover the costs of rehabilitating the former Court Square Hotel. The building has been vacant for more than 30 years and work has just started to redevelop the structure into apartments.
Inflation and supply chain issues have raised the cost of the project by $13 million more than originally estimated. The state will cover half of that cost but the city must put up the rest and without those funds, the project won’t move forward.
In a news release sent to 22News from Pioneer Building Trades Unions President Colton Andrews, the Springfield City Council voted in favor of the $6.5 million for the project located at 31 Elm Street.
“On behalf of the Pioneer Valley Building Trades Unions, I would like to commend and say thank you to the Springfield City Council for their leadership and commitment to this historic project at 31 Elm St. This vote today was not only the final puzzle piece to a complex and long process but serves as a reassurance that Springfield is committed to working in collaboration with private developers and Building Trades Unions to help grow and expand the Great City of Springfield.
I would also like to thank Mayor Sarno and his staff, Opal/Winn Development and Fontaine Bros for their steadfast and longstanding commitment to this crucial project. Now its time to get to work and provide Springfield residents with opportunities and access to good paying union jobs and a pathway to the middle class. We look forward to working with our partners in the community to ensure that the people of this city have an opportunity to be apart of this historic project and be able to tell their kids and grandkids that they were a part of the revitalization is Springfield.”Colton Andrews