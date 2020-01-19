1  of  12
Springfield City Council to endorse Kennedy for senate

WATERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Congressman Joe Kennedy III is scheduled to host 14 community town halls across Massachusetts to push his candidacy forward.

According to a news release sent to 22News, Joe Kennedy III will be hosting an open forum in Amherst from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on 11 Amity Street. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Joe Kennedy III is scheduled to be in Springfield on 1 Armory Street.

Also at 2 p.m, Kennedy for Massachusetts will be holding a news conference with a slate of Springfield City Councilors endorsing Congressman Joe Kennedy III for U.S. Senate.

The conference will take place on the front steps of Mason Square Library located on 765 State Street in Springfield.

