Springfield City Council votes for gas ban on illegal dirt bikes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night that would prohibit gas stations from selling fuel to illegal dirt bikers.

The ordinance is an attempt to work with gas stations to curb the issue of illegal dirt bikes and off-highway vehicles throughout the city.

“We’ve met with officials from other municipalities that have had this ordinance on the books for several years, and they’ve reported that they have not had to issue a single citation to gas station owners,” Ramos said. “They were able to work together to reduce the problem without having to issue any fines. Here in Springfield, we will be taking a similar approach.”

In July 2019, the City Council passed an ordinance that introduced municipal fines for illegal riders, as well as a home rule petition to give the police department authority to confiscate and destroy illegal dirt bikes and off-highway vehicles. Both measures were introduced by Councilor Ramos.

Chicopee and Holyoke have already introduced their own versions of the gas-ban law.