Springfield city employees payroll provider reports ransomware attack

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield employees are being notified after a ransomware attack was reported for the timekeeping company they use.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Office of Mayor Domenic Sarno, the timekeeping company Ultimate Kronos Group (UKG) and their Kronos Private Cloud was recently hit by a nationwide ransomware attack.

The company became aware of the unusual activity on Saturday and took immediate action where it was determined to be a ransomware incident affecting Kronos customers across the world. The City of Springfield uses Kronos and is taking appropriate actions to reduce the impact, including potential disruptions with the recording of city employee schedules/hours for payroll purposes.

The City of Springfield is monitoring the incident and working on contingency plans for recording employee schedules and hours to make sure that employees will continue to receive their regular scheduled pay.