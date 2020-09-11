Springfield City Library cards now available online

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – September is Library Card Sign-up Month since 1987 to mark the beginning of the school year.

The Springfield City Library now offers online sign-up to receive a new library card. The library card offers access to technology, media resources and educational programs for all ages.

The Springfield Library is currently closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, however contactless curb side pick up is available at all city library locations. Requests for books, movies, video games and music can be made through the online catalog, the CW/MARS app or calling the library to reserve the materials.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” said Jean Canosa Albano, Assistant Director for Public Services. “We are doing our best to continue to serve students and their families throughout these times that keep our doors closed. By having access to a library card and the ability to apply for a new one online, we are keeping a much needed line of support intact.”

To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, visit www.springfieldlibrary.org.