Springfield City Library celebrates National Day of Racial Healing

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Library will join many organizations across the country to celebrate the 2021 National Day of Racial Healing on January 19 according to Communications Coordinator of Springfield Library Jamillah Vernon.

The library invites residents to find ways to:

Reinforce and honor humanity and celebrate the differences that make communities vibrant.

Acknowledge the deep racial divisions in America that must be overcome and healed.

Commit to engaging people from all racial, ethnic, religious, and identity groups in genuine efforts to increase understanding, communication, caring, and respect for one another.

The Springfield City Library’s Facebook or Instagram will show a recorded video storytime of Not My Idea: A Book About Whiteness by Anastasia Higginbotham read by Children’s Services Supervisor, Ellen Sulzycki.

The book is about racial justice and invites white children and parents to become curious about racism in order to cultivate justice.

For more virtual events by the Springfield City Library visit: www.springfieldlibrary.org.

“The National Day of Racial Healing is one important day, but the Springfield City Library is committed through its programming for all ages, including library collections and programs emphasizing economic and civic engagement, to support the critical work needed for racial healing in our community,” said Molly Fogarty Library Director.

Other organizations that will also celebrate the National Day of Racial Healing are the American Library Association (ALA) and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation,