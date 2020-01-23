Springfield College professor taking talents to South Beach for Super Bowl LIV

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield College sports journalism professor Kyle Belanger is taking his talents down to South Beach.

For the sixth year in a row, Belanger is heading to the Super Bowl for a whirlwind week of nonstop work. For any seasoned member of the media, that just means a week of FUN.

“There’s nothing quite like what happens in a city when the Super Bowl is there.”

Belanger will serve as a producer on the famous “Radio Row,” creating segments for some of the nation’s most popular radio stations. He estimates that 250-300 stations will be there to cover the Big Game, including Fox Sports, NFL Network, and ESPN.

“My job as a producer is to connect the talent with the stations who want them and ensure that everyone gets what they want,” Belanger explained. “Make sure the sponsors get their plugs, make sure the radio stations get their content, make sure the celebrities are respected, and make sure everyone gets to their places on time.”

He’s also one of the lead coordinators for the Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Game, in which wounded veterans will take on some of Miami’s NFL alumni. It’s an event and organization Belanger cares deeply about.

“The actual heroes who are at the Super Bowl are the ones who play Wednesday night on the Wounded Warrior Amputee Football Team,” Belanger said. “The folks who play on Sunday are really talented but the real heroes are the ones that we work with.”

All the while, on top of his 12+ hours days, Belanger will still be teaching his broadcasting and journalism classes from Miami via both live and edited video. He said this Super Bowl experience isn’t just for him–it’s for his tight knit community of roughly 80 sports journalism students.

“By the time I touch down in South Beach on Monday, in one calendar week, Springfield College students in the communications sports program will have covered LeBron James, will have covered an exclusive Red Sox conversation at the hall of fame, and will be doing assignments live from the Super Bowl. In a single week.”

Super Bowl Prediction 49ers or Chiefs?

22News asked Belanger, also a huge football fan and sports podcaster, what his gut feeling was for the Big Game:

“When the playoffs first started. I thought there was exactly one team that could beat the Chiefs. And that was the Saints. and thanks to an overtime loss Wildcard weekend, my gigantic predictions blew up in my face. I had the Saints beating the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. I had the Saints over the 49ers in the NFC championship game. So I’m not surprised that the 49ers and Chiefs are there. But I’m sticking by, I still believe there is only one team in the NFL that can beat the Chiefs, and it’s not the 9ers, it’s the Saints, and they’re not in Miami. I think the Chiefs win this thing. And I don’t think it’s going to be as close as people want it to be.” Kyle Belanger



