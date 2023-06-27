SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– The Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll is recognizing Springfield College for their efforts in supporting community college transfer students.

This is the 8th consecutive year that the college has been identified for achievement and is one of only 208 in the country to receive the acknowledgment.

The Transfer Honor Roll recognizes four-year colleges and universities that have developed transfer pathways that lead to excellence and success among community college transfer students. Colleges were selected based on their Transfer Friendliness Rating, which is determined by the Transfer Profile they create in PTK Connect.

“We are excited to once again be a part of the Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll. Our continued inclusion on this list demonstrates the commitment that Springfield College has to our transfer students,” said Jonathan Scully, vice president for Enrollment Management and Marketing at Springfield College. “By making the transfer process as straightforward as possible, we are able to ensure that all students are able to access the high-quality education that Spring College provides.”

Springfield College allows incoming transfer students to transfer up to 75 credits, an increase from the previous limit of 60 credits.