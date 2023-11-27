SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An AIC student was surprised by Dunkin’ for bringing her family from Ireland to visit during the holiday season.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Cronin on behalf of Dunkin, Grace Dervan received an athletic scholarship for cross country and track and field from American International College (AIC) in 2018. Her family from Dublin, Ireland was unable to attend her undergraduate graduation and hadn’t seen her in over a year.

“The holidays are all about the joy of giving and Dunkin’ is proud to give the gift of donuts. When we learned a little more about Grace and the work she does for others, we knew we had to do something more,” said Kelsey Chester, Field Marketing Manager. “We’ve been planning this surprise for a few weeks and are honored to be a part of something so special for the Dervan’s.”

On Tuesday, Dunkin’ arranged a surprise reunion as Grace’s family arrived at Bradley International Airport. Grace was told to capture content for a local business at Bradley while Dunkin’ met with the family that arrived at the gate from Ireland.

Grace was overwhelmed with emotion when she was greeted by her father Sean Dervan, mother Nuala Dervan, and sister Faye Dervan. They met Grace with Dunkin’s festive donuts and pink and orange balloons. Her family is visiting for a week with the help of Springfield MGM hosting their stay in western Massachusetts.

“The College Tour” an Amazon Prime Video series features an inside look at AIC and the experiences of their students, including Grace. The series debuted on October 9th.