Springfield community celebrates the holidays with Court Square festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many families accepted Mayor Sarno’s invitation to spend a festive time at Court Square for this first annual holiday festival sponsored by two grass roots non-profits, Springfield Together and Strong Young Minds, working together on behalf of the city’s diverse neighborhood.

“Well I’ll tell you, we were a little overwhelmed,” Gary Delisle of Springfield Together expressed. “It’s a great turnout, it’s what we wanted, there’s a lot of children, happy parents here.”

Teka Jones of Strong Young Minds added, “This is definitely everything I wanted it to be and a lot more.”

The holiday festival gave the Springfield Police Department’s C3 units a chance to get closer to the neighbors they serve.

“People wanted to get together and we all said, ‘let’s do one nice holiday event at Court Square’ and this is turning out perfect,” said Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood.

Families responding to this invitation on the Sunday before Christmas came away with a good feeling.

“I love it, I love it, I love free events,” said Kim Godfrey. “… Come out with the kids, get some free gifts. He just took a picture with Spiderman okay.”

There was so much positive responses that organizers had no qualms about looking ahead to next year’s Christmas season. Planning for the 2022 edition of the Court Square holiday festival.