Springfield considering harsher consequences for riding dirt bikes in city streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city councilors are taking new steps to crack down on dirt bikes.
The city council is drafting new legislation that would increase penalties for those caught riding an off-road vehicle on city streets.
Dirt bikes and ATV’s are illegal in Springfield, but that hasn’t stopped people from using them. In some cases, the riders seem to be antagonizing drivers by zig-zagging in and out of traffic.
And it’s not just annoying, it’s dangerous. Three dirt bike riders have died in crashes in Springfield since October.
Those caught riding a dirt bike on a public way could face a $50 fine, but that would increase under the new draft legislation, being proposed by Councilor Orlando Ramos.
Right now, police can seize a dirt bike only after the second offense. But, Springfield city council wants to give police the ability to seize after the first offense.
If all goes well, the ordinance will likely be on the books by July.
Springfield Dirt Bike News
- Springfield City Council taking new steps to hold dirt bike riders accountable
- Western Massachusetts drivers fed up with dirt bike, ATV riders
- Springfield police working to get illegal dirt bikes off city streets
- One arrested after 20 dirt bikers allegedly drive recklessly through Chicopee
- New law regarding dirt bikes in Springfield could be coming soon, city councilor says
- Springfield leaders address dirt bikes, street violence at public safety meeting
- Local officials looking to crack down on people illegally riding dirt bikes down city streets
- Sarno cracking down on ‘miscreant’ dirt bike, bicycle riders in Springfield
- Chicopee police looking to identify dirt bikers accused of assaulting woman, damaging her car
- Public safety meeting in Springfield focused on dangers of dirt bikes