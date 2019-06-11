Springfield considering harsher consequences for riding dirt bikes in city streets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield city councilors are taking new steps to crack down on dirt bikes.

The city council is drafting new legislation that would increase penalties for those caught riding an off-road vehicle on city streets.

Dirt bikes and ATV’s are illegal in Springfield, but that hasn’t stopped people from using them. In some cases, the riders seem to be antagonizing drivers by zig-zagging in and out of traffic.

And it’s not just annoying, it’s dangerous. Three dirt bike riders have died in crashes in Springfield since October.

Those caught riding a dirt bike on a public way could face a $50 fine, but that would increase under the new draft legislation, being proposed by Councilor Orlando Ramos.

Right now, police can seize a dirt bike only after the second offense. But, Springfield city council wants to give police the ability to seize after the first offense.

If all goes well, the ordinance will likely be on the books by July.