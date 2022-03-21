SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield City Council is meeting Monday night to discuss the redevelopment of the former Court Square Hotel.

The City Council is meeting Monday night to vote on the transfer of money to get this project up and running. The City needs an additional $13 million to transform the former Court Square Hotel into dozens of market-rate apartments.

Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, costs have only gone up. While construction has been seen on the building in recent weeks delays will likely continue until the City can get more money, Mayor Domenic Sarno says this project needs to be completed.

In a statement sent to 22News, “simply put, besides being a key catalyst economic development project, if the City Council does not act on- a property that has been off the tax rolls for nearly 30 years, will now not be added to create new property tax revenue.”

(City of Springfield)

Mayor Sarno says he remains hopeful that the majority of the City Council will vote to keep the City moving forward.