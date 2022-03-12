SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Months away from the Democratic Primary in Massachusetts, caucuses were held across the state, with one hosted at Central High School in Springfield Saturday.

The caucus is to elect delegates and alternates for the 2022 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention. A total of 95 delegates and 13 alternates are expected to be elected from the Springfield’s 8 wards and will vote on the ballot for all statewide constitutional offices.

Delegates are responsible for voting on ballot access for the offices of Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, State Treasurer, Secretary of State, and Auditor.

22News spoke with Attorney General Maura Healy, candidate for Governor of Massachusetts.

It’s about people, Massachusetts is a great state but right now I think so many families are struggling with high cost of living, with a high cost of housing We need to create jobs and economic opportunities and mobility for people all across the state. And Springfield and western Mass. that’s what I’m about. Attorney General Maura Healy

Massachusetts Senator, Sonia Chang-Díaz, was also in Springfield Saturday to promote her candidacy for Governor.

Housing prices are going through the roof, some of the fastest growing student debt-load in the nation. You know, way too frequently, we on Beacon Hill tell the working families to wait for meaningful change on those problems and I am running to change that because we don’t have time to wait. When it comes to delivering quality education for our kids, debt free access to public higher education, these are things we can achieve in Massachusetts. Sonia Chang-Díaz, Massachusetts Senator

Candidates must receive 15-percent of the convention vote to be placed on the Democratic Primary ballot, and 50-percent, plus 1 of the convention vote to be officially endorsed by the convention.

In June, Democrats will come together to endorse statewide candidates ahead of the September Democratic Primary.