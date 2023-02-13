SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Justin Haynes, an international designer and tailor from Springfield, will feature his collection at the Springfield Museums.

During New York Fashion Week, Justin Haynes founder of Jus10H, will present his collection CORE by ONYX, the Basics of Luxury on February 15th at the Springfield Museums. His collection will be presented in the Michele and Donald D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts. Those interested will be able to view it live online at 8 p.m.

“February 15 will be a night where a dream becomes History, and Fine Art meets Fashion,” said international designer and tailor Haynes.

“The Springfield Museums are honored to showcase the spectacular fashions of Justin Haynes in the D’ Amour Museum of Fine Arts as a livestreaming event during New York Fashion Week. It is a privilege to celebrate a hometown hero and renowned artist at the Quadrangle,” said Kay Simpson, President/CEO of the Springfield Museums.

Justin’s brand, Jus10H, includes vibrant tones, colors, patchwork, and classic vibes of the 60s and 70s. He went to the High School Of Science And Technology in Springfield and was the first designer to showcase his fashion at Springfield City Hall.