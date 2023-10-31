SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Diocese of Springfield has issued an update to its list of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor.

The Springfield diocese added a credible allegation against the late Rev. J. Victor Carrier. He was a member of the diocese from 1969 until 2009. He died in 2011 at the age of 67. The alleged misconduct took place between 1981 and 1982 when Carrier was assigned to Saint Rose de Lima in Chicopee.

Carrier’s assignments in the Diocese of Springfield:

Ware, Mount Carmel 6/28/69-10/11/69

Holyoke, Perpetual Help and Precious Blood, 7/2/85-10/20/95

Northampton Blessed Sacrament, 10/11/69-9/23/70

Springfield Holy Cross, 9/23/70-9/20/75

South Hadley, Saint Theresa, 9/20/75-8/12/78

Chicopee, Saint Rose de Lima 8/12/78-7/24/85

Holyoke, Perpetual Help and Precious Blood, 7/2/85-10/20/95

Chicopee, Saint Anne, 10/20/95-3/1/03

Springfield, Holy Cross, 3/1/03-3/1/09

New credible findings have also been acknowledged by the diocese on Tuesday against the late Richard Lavigne, and the late Stigmatine priest, Joseph E. Flood, both of whose names had already been placed on the list.

22News heard from Michael Collins, the director of the Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance, in a statement he says in part, “It is important to make the names public to our community, acknowledging the trauma of sexual abuse, in order to promote the healing of individuals who have been victimized,” Collins goes on to say, “The diocese must have a transparent system of protocols and procedures that guarantee respect and due process for all involved.”

The diocese encourages anyone with information on misconduct to report it directly to law enforcement, as well as to their Office of Safe Environment and Victim Assistance at 413-452-0624, 1-800 842-9055, or email reportabuse@diospringfield.org.

Collins adds the diocese must hold those who have been credibly accused of sexual abuse responsible, while also enabling others to come forward to report abuse.