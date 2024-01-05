SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the snowstorm expected this weekend, the Springfield Diocese has stated Catholics who plan on attending services.

Springfield Bishop William Byrne is encouraging Catholics to attend Saturday Vigil Masses to fulfill their Sunday obligation. All Catholic parishes have at least one vigil Mass starting at 4 p.m. or later on Saturday, with some also having additional services in the evening.

