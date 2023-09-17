SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Springfield Eagles Lodge soars in community outreach supporting a wide-variety of causes.

“What we do at the Eagles, is we raise money for charity,” expressed Linda Butterfield, a Springfield Eagles Lodge member.

On Sunday, the organization turned its focus to Alzheimer’s awareness by hosting a tag sale, with all proceeds benefiting the Eagles Alzheimer’s and Neurological Fund.

The Auxiliary President of the Springfield Eagles Lodge, Melissa Medina, told 22News that a lot of the Lodge’s members take care of family affected by Alzheimer’s, and so they try to raise money whenever possible. “We see a lot of members, family members that take care of a lot of loved ones; aunts, uncles, grandparents, parents, and you know we like to raise money to try to find a cure for this.”

Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. About one in nine people aged 65 and older have Alzheimer’s, and right now, there is no cure. Events like the Springfield Eagles’ tag sale is aiming to change that.

“We’re pretty much people helping people,” said Medina.

The tag sale offered a vast selection of items to choose from, one Volunteer, Antonio Medina, explained the different types of items, “Different accessories, tools, books.”

There was also a selection of apparel, shoes, home decor, and more available for purchase.

Each item, coming with the added bonus of supporting the search for an Alzheimer’s cure.