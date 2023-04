SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department is working on two fires happening at the same time Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News that a car caught on fire near Armory Street and I-291. The Waze map shows bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area.

A brush fire has also been confirmed on the railroad tracks at Exit 4. 22News is covering this story and will update as soon as additional information is released.