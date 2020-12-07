Springfield Garden Club will host virtual holiday decorations tour

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Garden club will host a virtual event via Zoom on Friday, December 18 at 11:30 a.m.

The event called “Decked Out for the Holidays” will be presented by Jana Milbocker of Enchanted Gardens.

The presentation is open to the public as well as club members via Zoom. Tickets are $5 and available at EventBrite.com.

The virtual tour will show Blithewold, Newport Mansions, Winterthur, and Longwood Gardens.

Milbocker is the owner of Enchanted Gardens, a landscape design firm in the Boston area.

The club will also offer an online Holiday Boutique and auction with gifts and holiday items, the proceeds help the club in the maintenance of public gardens around the city.

For a link to the auction site, email spfldgardenclub@gmail.com, and for more information visit www.gcfm.org/springfieldgardenclub.