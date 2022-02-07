Springfield gas prices continue to increase on concerns over Russia invading Ukraine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have gone up, averaging $3.35 per gallon in the past week and stand $0.96 per gallon higher than a year ago.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $3.14 per gallon, the most expensive is $3.49 per gallon. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $3.40 a gallon, Connecticut is $3.53 a gallon and Hartford is $3.51 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 7.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.35/g Monday. The national average is up 8.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.09/g higher than a year ago.

“Gas prices saw their sharpest rise in months last week as oil surged to $93 per barrel, on continued concerns over Russia invading Ukraine and that there won’t be enough supply to meet demand come this summer,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With the national average at its highest level since 2014, the news is grim: motorists should expect even more price increases, with the larger jumps coming later this spring as a confluence of seasonal factors and the potential flare up in geopolitical tensions. Ultimately, the national average could be pushed to record territory by the start of the summer driving season.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: