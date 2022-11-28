SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices have fallen 7.7 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.65/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.45/g, and the most expensive station was $3.89/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $5.19/g, a difference of $2.10/g.

The national price of gasoline has fallen as well 12.4 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.52/g today. The national gasoline price is down 22.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.73/g, down 6.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.79/g

Connecticut- $3.61/g, down 6.0 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.67/g

Hartford- $3.56/g, down 9.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.65/g

“As millions of Americans hit the road for Thanksgiving, we saw gasoline prices continue dropping coast to coast last week, and a new record was set for the largest single-day decline in the national average. In addition, 47 of the nation’s 50 states have seen diesel prices falling as well, providing well-needed relief ahead of the holidays and helping to stem the rise in inflation,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “All the metrics look very positive for motorists as this week is likely to continue seeing falling gasoline prices, with many areas falling to the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. It’s entirely possible the national average price of gasoline could fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, which would be a huge gift to unwrap for motorists after a dizzying year at the pump.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: