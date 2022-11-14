SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s average gas prices have risen 2.2 cents per gallon over the past week.

According to GasBuddy price reports after a survey of 257 stations in Springfield, gasoline prices have dropped to an average of $3.80/g. The cheapest station in Springfield was priced at $3.45/g and the most expensive station was $4.19/g. The highest price in the state Sunday was $4.69/g, a difference of $1.40/g.

The national price of gasoline has risen as well 2.6 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.76/g today. The national gasoline price is down 14.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at 36.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Worcester- $3.83/g, up 4.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.79/g

Connecticut- $3.75/g, up 2.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.72/g

Hartford- $3.72/g, up 0.3 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.72/g

“After rising the week prior, the national average has changed directions again, posting a modest weekly decline with prices dropping in a majority of states. The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices remaining volatile, the outlook is murky, but I’m hopeful in the lead-up to Thanksgiving we’ll see prices declining in more states, while others may not be quite as lucky. Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record.”

Historical gasoline prices in Springfield and the national average going back ten years: