SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Keeping our youngest passengers safe, was the goal of a community event in Springfield sponsored by a local state representative.

In recognition of National Child Passenger Safety Week, a car seat installation event was held for city residents. State Rep and Chairman of Public Safety and Homeland Security Carlos González, partnered with AAA to install 50 car seats for those in attendance. It’s an effort to make sure young riders are protected at all times.

“Certainly one of those things, a car seat is a difference maker for a child in a crash, nothing protects a child more than a properly and safely used car seat, so that is what we are here for today,” said Mark Schieldrop, Public Affairs Specialist from AAA Northeast.

He tells us that half of all car seats on the road today, have an installation mistake,

which is why events like this are in demand.

