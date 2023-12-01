SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will hold a flag raising at City Hall Friday in honor of World AIDS Day.

World AIDS Day has been recognized on December 1st every year since 1988. It’s a day to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges of HIV infection and remember those who have been lost to the disease.

Mayor Sarno states, “Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and I are proud of our unyielding support and commitment for HIV/AIDs prevention initiatives. A few years back, we held a special signing ceremony of the Paris Agreement Declaration 4.0, declaring Springfield as a ‘Fast Track City’ to help raise awareness and end the stigmatism of AIDS. I want to applaud Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris and her dedicated team, Richard Johnson – Mr. Kangol Cap, New North Citizens Council and all of our community partners and stakeholders who continue to be on the frontlines, saving lives and supporting our community. My administration fully supports any endeavors that aim to increase awareness with a goal focused on ending the HIV epidemic and the stigmatism that follows. Our medical communities have done wonders with their research and sciences in finding new treatments and medicine. I am looking forward to partnering and collaborating together in the future on this worthwhile goal.”