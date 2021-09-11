Springfield holds Glendi Express Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Glendi festival may have been condensed this year, but that didn’t stop the crowds from coming to the Greek Cultural center for Glendi’s legendary home cooking.

“The Glendi express” as it was called this year is comprised of a one-day food-fest, the meals either to be taken home or eaten right on the premises. It was a time to renew acquaintances and to enjoy the Greek cooking. The Chairman of the event, well-known photographer Xenophon Beake was delighted with Saturday’s turnout.

“We lucked out with the weather, we lucked out on television, and thanks to you people are coming in,” Beake said.

The festival runs until 8 p.m. Saturday.