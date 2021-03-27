Springfield holds rally to condemn anti-Asian violence and racism

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- The deadly spa shooting spree in Atlanta, set off a chain reaction of protests and rallies, including one at Springfield City Hall.



On March 16, six Asian-Americans were killed in the shooting rampage. At the rally, each victim’s name was said aloud. The tragedy is one of a long list of violent acts against Asian-Americans throughout the country’s history. Some who were there have been victims of anti-Asian hate.



“Our house got stoned and the panes next to our door were broken,” said Amihan Matias, the rally organizer. “And there have been a lot of incidents of violence, in particular toward my brothers.”

Many believe the origin of the coronavirus has led to a big increase in anti-Asian incidents this past year. Stop AAPI Hate, a coalition that tracks incidents of violence against AAPIs, reports that nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents occurred between March 19, 2020 and February 28, 2021, with nearly 100 incidents occurring in Massachusetts. This is an increase of 150% compared to the preceding year. Over two-thirds of those reporting hate incidents were women.



“The China virus, the Wuhan flu, things that blame the Asian-American community for this, has definitely ramped it up,” said Linda Ziegenbein, Interim Director for UMass Amherst’s Student Success and Diversity Office.



This Springfield rally provided an opportunity for local residents to stand in solidarity after recent acts of hate and violence against Asian Americans. The speeches were very emotional and passionate.



While speaking at the podium, Matias said, “We ask that you use your power to stop the hate, and make this country safer for all of us!”



Amherst staged a similar rally on Saturday in support of the Asian-American community.