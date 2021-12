SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will celebrate Central High School’s Division 1 football state championship with a ceremony Tuesday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join the superintendent, athletics director, coaches and players at the high school at 9:30 a.m.

The Golden Eagles claimed their third consecutive state title this year in their first season playing in the Division 1 tournament after winning back to back titles in Division 3.