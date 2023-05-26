SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield paid tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States military.

The sun was shining on the steps of Springfield city hall, where today’s Memorial Day observance took place. Mayor Domenic Sarno welcomed veterans, city leaders, and legislators including Congressman Richard Neal at the start of the ceremony, which included the presentation of colors and the laying of wreaths at each of the five veteran monuments on Veterans Way.

“This is truly important because this is the time we come out to really honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, not just the veterans, but those who laid down their lives for this nation.” Bill Walls, Chairman of Springfield Veterans Activity Committee

Following the ceremony, the Springfield police conducted a rifle salute, and taps were played.

People then paid their respects to the monuments and the lives they represent. The city will also hold a special memorial day mass at St. Michael’s Cemetery on Monday.