Springfield, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is the first night of Hanukkah, the over 2,000-year-old Jewish holiday celebrated with a nightly menorah lighting for the next eight days.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and representatives of the Yeshiva Academy will be celebrating with the Court Square Menorah Lighting at 3:15 p.m. The annual lighting of the menorah will be held next to the old First Church and the Veteran monuments along Veterans Way.

Mayor Sarno states, “As we do every year, we join together and gather with our Jewish community to celebrate and light the menorah at Court Square. Due to the construction at Court Square Park, the menorah along with our Nativity Scene, will be moved down Court Street next to our old First Church and our Veteran monuments along Veterans Way. Now more than ever we need to stand together in solidarity for mutual respect and peace as we celebrate the holiday seasons.”

There will also be an observance organized by the Congregation Sons of Zion at Holyoke City Hall at 5:30 p.m.