SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A check presentation for the Springfield Housing Authority.

Representative Orlando Ramos, a proud alum of Springfield housing, secured the $100,000 dollars in ARPA funding from the Fiscal Year ’22 Budget.

The Housing Authority’s Executive Director told 22News, this funding will help upgrade the security systems at the Robinson Garden Location.

Denise Jordan, the Executive Director of the Springfield Housing Authority, told 22News, “We make sure that our residents are more secure, and that we could be a better partner to Springfield police department, if they ever need footage, and also to combat illegal dumping, which has been plaguing many of our sites.”

Jordan told 22News this is the second of four checks for the Housing Authority from the Western Mass Delegation.