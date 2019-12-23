Springfield Jewish Community Center gathers for Menorah lighting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Jewish families here in western Massachusetts and throughout the world have begun the eight day observance of Hannukah, the festival of lights.

As they do every year, members of the Jewish community gather for the first night, lighting of the Menorah at the Springfield Jewish Community Center.

Each night of Hannukah a light will be lit.

Rabbi James Greene told 22News, it’s a message that resonates even today.

“The holiday of Hannukah is the story of a people wanting to be free struggling to make themselves free to observe their traditions and customs the way they wanted to,” said Rabbi Greene.

Hanukkah is a family celebration as seen here through the artwork created by the children attending the JCC’s early childhood education program.