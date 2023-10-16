SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield attorney is vying for a spot in the state’s superior court this Monday night giving western Massachusetts a chance to be represented in the state’s judiciary.

The Healey administration nominated Springfield Attorney, Tracy E. Duncan to serve as an Associate Justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court. It’s the Governor’s first nomination to the Court. At Western New England University Blakely Law Center, the governor’s council heard from the public about Attorney Duncan’s work and character as part of the confirmation process.

If confirmed, Duncan will be only the second woman of color on Western Massachusetts’ Superior Court. “We havent had someone, especially someone a women of color from this area and so to be able to have the opportunity is unbeliveable,” said Tony Taylor of Springfield.

Attorney Tracy Duncan has been practicing in Springfield for over 30 years. And she tells us she’d like to put that experience to use, “I would hope to particpate in a restorative justice program if that is possible,” said Attorney Duncan. “It’s important that the judiciary reflect the citizens that come before it.”

The Governor’s Council will hold a formal hearing on her nomination this Wednesday, October 18th at the State House.

