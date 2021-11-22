Springfield law firm distribute turkeys to families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Since early Monday morning, a caravan of cars have pulled up to the Gray House in Springfield’s North End to receive a free Thanksgiving turkey.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Springfield law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley, has donated 250 turkeys for families in need. Members of the law firm distributed the turkeys, some weighing up to twenty pounds, to struggling families living in the North End.

“We’re so appreciative of the 250 turkeys, it’s incredible and not only that, and passing them out to the community. Letting them know we’re all in this together.” Kristen McClintock, executive director at Gray House

The gift of 250 turkeys will go a long way to meet the need expressed by some 500 families living in Springfield’s North End neighborhood.