Springfield lawmaker to file legislation to close Eversource tax-loophole

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield lawmaker Orlando Ramos announced Tuesday his plans to file legislation, closing a possible tax loophole and asking Eversource to pay their share.

For the last decade, Eversource has challenged the City of Springfield’s valuation of the utility company’s property tax bill. Ramos and other city councilor members now say Eversource is exploiting a tax loophole. If a company challenges that valuation, they only have to pay half the taxes owed while an appeal runs through the state’s tax courts.

“Eversource would not accept this sort of response from any of their customers who disagree with their energy bill,” said Representative Ramos. “The fact that they’ve continued to withhold millions of dollars from cash-strapped cities and towns across the Commonwealth while repeatedly raising their rates on customers over the years, is an insult. I intend to file this legislation to put a stop to it!”

According to court records, Eversource currently owes around $44 million to the city. But the energy company argues it has a duty to challenge costs they deem excessive.