WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is being charged with operating under the influence after a 2-car accident in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 1:27 a.m. on January 22 officers were called to Boston Road by Post Office Park for a two car accident. After an investigation, 28-year-old Gabrielle Nilsen of Springfield was allegedly operating under the influence of liquor.

MAP: Post Office Park on Boston Road in Wilbraham

Gabrielle Nilsen is charged with the following:

  • OUI liquor
  • Open container alcohol in motor vehicle
  • Failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning

Wilbraham Police Log: January 2022

  • 117 MV Violation Stops
    • Civil – 9
    • Warning – 101
      1. Speeding
      2. Defective Equipment
      3. Marked Lane Violations
      4. Fail to Stop @ Red Light/Stop Sign
      5. Fail to Inspect MV
  • Criminal – 29
    • Arrest – 16
      • 2 – Unlicensed Operator
      • 5 – OUI Alcohol or Drugs
      • 7 – Operating a MV w/ License Suspended/Revoked
  • 38 Motor Vehicle Collisions:
    • 41.7% were Single-Vehicle Crashes
    • 50% involved intersections
  • 7 – personal Injury
  • 1 – Fatal injury