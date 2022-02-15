WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver is being charged with operating under the influence after a 2-car accident in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, at around 1:27 a.m. on January 22 officers were called to Boston Road by Post Office Park for a two car accident. After an investigation, 28-year-old Gabrielle Nilsen of Springfield was allegedly operating under the influence of liquor.

Gabrielle Nilsen is charged with the following:

OUI liquor

Open container alcohol in motor vehicle

Failure to use care in starting, stopping, turning

