Springfield man wanted after stabbing in Vermont critically wounds 18-year-old man

Harrison J. Ogbunize of Springfield, Massachusetts, is wanted in connection with a stabbing in St. Albans early Tuesday. (St Albans Police Department)

ST. ALBANS, Vermont (WFFF) – A Massachusetts man is wanted for attempted homicide after he allegedly stabbed an 18-year-old man early Tuesday at a hotel in St. Albans.

Police say the man suffered serious wounds when he was attacked at around 2 a.m. at the LaQuinta on Fairfax Road. He is in critical condition at UVM Medical Center.

Police say Harrison J. Ogbunize of Springfield, Massachusetts, is suspected of being the man who stabbed the victim, who has not been identified. Ogbunize and a second man fled the scene in a 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with Massachusetts plate number 9BB781, police said.

Police say the victim and his girlfriend were questioned at Northwest Medical Center, where they went after the stabbing. The victim’s girlfriend told officers the couple were in the hotel parking lot when her boyfriend was approached by a black man and stabbed. 

Employees at the LaQuinta told police they heard arguing coming from outside then saw two vehicles leave the parking lot and head north on VT 104.

Police say the victim and his alleged attacker know each other and that it appears to be an isolated incident.

