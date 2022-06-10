SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield is a winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Cash to Go” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Ramon Rivera Reyes of Springfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Cash to Go” instant ticket game on May 9. Ramon chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

He bought his ticket at Stop & Shop located at 1277 Liberty St. in Springfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Cash to Go” is a $5 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.