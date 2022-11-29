CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday was day two of our Toys for Tots campaign here at 22News.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno showed his everlasting support for the Toys for Tots campaign by writing a check for a generous donation. At the same time, Mayor Sarno urged the 22News viewers to feel the same motivation that prompted him to stop by and give to annual holiday program.

“To the viewing audience here, no donation is too small or too large whether you’re going to make a monetary donation or want to bring a toy,” said Mayor Sarno. “It’s worth a million dollars to that young person that’s going to receive that toy. So thank you again, 22News and thank you to our brave marines for these Toys for Tots.”

Mayor Sarno quickly noticed Tuesday that he wasn’t the first to visit the 22News lobby since the launching of this year’s gift giving on Monday.

“it’s only the second day and the place is starting to hold up and at the end you can’t even move here,” Sarno continued. “I want to make a donation and you know, you can’t put a price tag on the smiles on the faces of those children receiving these gifts.”

And as you’re deciding just what gift you’ll be giving, keep in mind the Marine Reserves request that this year, more than ever, they’d appreciate your generosity geared towards toddlers and babies.

22News looks forward to sharing a smile with you as we welcome you to lobby with your gift for a child in need.