SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Sarno and officials are scheduled to hold a news conference to announce a plan to continue tax relief for city residents on Thursday.

An innovated and sustainable plan that will enable the City of Springfield to provide continued tax relief, programs and initiatives for residents and businesses. The announcement will be held at 2 p.m. inside City Hall.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by Chief Administrative and Financial Officer (CAFO) TJ Plante, Collector/Treasurer Stephen Lonergan, and City Councilors Attorney Michael Fenton, Maria Perez and Tim Allen, Chairman of the City Council Finance Committee.

Mayor Sarno states, “We will continue with the fiscal policies that removed us from the brink of bankruptcy to the highest bond ratings in city history, with a healthy reserve that prepares us for any unforeseen emergencies. This is a safe and prudent plan that we have researched and been working on and we are now able to advance this beneficial tax relief initiative for our residents and business community. Springfield is believed to be the first community in the Commonwealth to utilize this unique and innovated approach.”