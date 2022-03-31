SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greater Springfield Senior Services Incorporated Meals on Wheels program delivers food to homebound people 60 and older living in Springfield and surrounding communities.

Their drivers work to deliver 500,000 meals every year. To celebrate 50 years of service, Hampden County Sheriff Nick Cocchi helped deliver meals in Springfield Thursday.

“I always think, our seniors will tell me the truth,” Cocchi said. “They watch the news, they follow us all very closely in the work that we do. I’m looking forward today to going around and getting a report card.”

The deliveries are more than just bringing a hot meal to people who need one. The stops also allow the drivers to check in and see if the residents are okay.

More information on Meals on Wheels, and how to sign up to help, can be found on GSSSI’s website.

“Unfortunately, a lot of our consumers, the meal delivery driver is the only person they see all day. Home delivery drivers, they have to see the consumer,” explained Anna Randall, the community services director at GSSSI. “We do that because it acts as a wellness check. We want to make sure that they are okay, and that they have the services that they need.”

Thirty-five percent of the people who receive deliveries live alone. GSSSI is hoping to hold community meals in the future to bring people together, and help seniors feel less isolated at home.