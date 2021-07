SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22 News is working for you with a cone zone alert for the Star Spangled Springfield event.

The Springfield Memorial Bridge will be closed tonight at 11 P.M. to allow crews to begin set up for the July 4th fireworks display. Festivities at Riverfront Park begin tomorrow at 6 P.M. with the Fireworks set to go off at 9:30 P.M. The Bridge will reopen after the event, at around 11 P.M.