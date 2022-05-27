SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield will observe memorial day Friday with a ceremony at the Veterans’ Monuments in Court Square.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will join with veterans for the annual ceremony starting at noon. It will feature a short program and honorary wreath-laying.

Mayor Sarno states, “The City of Springfield is proud and honored to hold our Memorial Day Ceremony. I want to thank Veterans’ Services Director Tom Belton, Deputy Director Joe DeCaro and their dedicated staff for their continued efforts on behalf of our veterans. We want to acknowledge and respect our veterans, who gave the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy today and honor the memory of our brave and dedicated veterans. Freedom is never free, as we are witnessing the tragedy in Ukraine. God Bless our veterans and God Bless the City of Springfield.”