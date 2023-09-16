SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums’ African Hall Committee announced the recipients of the prestigious Ubora Award and Ahadi Youth Award Saturday.

The awards are given annually to African Americans who demonstrate a commitment to the Greater Springfield area and exhibit excellence in the fields of community service, education, science, humanities, the arts or academics.

Lisa Green was presented with the Ubora Award and Catherine Thompson with the Ahadi Youth Award. 22News spoke with the winners about the significance of the award and community engagement.

“I grew up in a very, very small community in southwest Louisiana, so you know I just grew up around a lot of people, programs,” said Green. “I just like for that to be an extension of my life and so community means to me, you know being involved and engaged with what’s happening around you and that’s what’s happening here.”

Thompson added, “It feels amazing for the committee to recognize me and see that there’s, that they see a future for me and how much I’ll be able to engage with my community in the future and even others I feel connected to.”

The awards reception was held in the Springfield Museums. The African Hall Committee, the group that bestows the awards, is a volunteer group comprised of educators, business people and community leaders from the African-American community.