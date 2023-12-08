SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums have earned a prestigious national honor, they’ve been awarded reaccreditation by the American Alliance of Museums.

It’s a distinction shared by only 3 percent of the 33,000 museums in the country. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Congressman Richard Neal will be there to celebrate with the museum later on Friday.

Mayor Sarno states, “Congratulations to Kay Simpson and the incredible team at our beloved Springfield Museums. This significant honor is well-deserved and welcomed. This is the highest national recognition a museum can earn and is a testament to the wonderful and marvelous institution that is our Springfield Museums. I want to not only thank Congressman Neal for his steadfast support but also Kay Simpson and our dedicated museum staff and all of the benefactors and philanthropic supporters that continue to give. Thanks to their efforts, our beloved Springfield Museums remain and major economic draw, welcoming thousands of visitors to our city and boosting the tourism industry not only for Springfield but for the region too.”