Springfield Museums host ‘Lighting of the Quadrangle’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The magic of the first real snowfall came after children gathered at the Springfield Museums Friday night for the annual Lighting of the Quadrangle.

Bridget and Michael Dupuis of Springfield told 22News, “It’s nice to just be out and seeing people and not being shut out like last year.”

While last year had to be a drive-thru, this year was a meet and greet with the guy in the big red suit. Bridget and Michael’s two-year-old son Shaun not only got to meet Santa but the infamous Grinch as well.

The switch turned on and the Quad was lit up like Whoville. Children spending time with Santa, smiling wide for their photo and making sure their wish list matches Santa’s.

“One little girl asked for a porta-potty because she was potty training. I said that’s the first for me. I don’t even know if the elves know how to make that one,” said Santa and Mrs. Claus, visiting from the North Pole.

But Santa’s visit to Springfield comes with an important message to all the children of western Massachusetts.

“Keep smiling, do what your parents tell them to and eat your dinner, okay? And don’t get up too early on Christmas. Sometimes it takes me a long time to get to everybody’s house. I don’t want to get caught,” said Santa. “And I don’t want him to be late,” added Mrs. Claus.



Children also got the chance to see the Gingerbread Under the Sea exhibit Friday night, all this to kick off Grinchmas at the museums.