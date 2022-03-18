SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Science Museum is getting a $750,000 check from the federal government to fund upgrades.

The $750,000 federal earmark will primarily fund a project called “Equitable Access to the Night Sky.” This project will include a new, full-dome digital projection system and state-of-the-art software for the planetarium. As well as a full digitalization of the observatory for online observation and new multi-sensory astronomy exhibits.

“The Science Museum must respond to community interest. We must provide relevant opportunities that draw everyone into the new, tech-savvy, multi-dimensional world,” Powers said. “This money will help us bridge equity and access gaps. We are already a beloved institution; we will have an even greater impact as a public asset with the upgrades this money will provide.”

The Science Museum has been around for 160 years to fuel discovery and transform lives. “The Museums provide opportunities—joyful, exciting, and relevant opportunities,” said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Springfield Museums. “These funds will support new pathways to wonder for visitors of all ages and provide inclusive, impactful museum experiences with 21st century technologies. Plus, our newly upgraded museum will be a dynamic driver of visitation to Western Massachusetts.”

Young visitors in the Connecticut River Exhibit of the Springfield Science Museum. (Courtesy of Springfield Museums.)

“We want our visitors to feel empowered to be independent learners with easy access to information,” said Melinda Phelps, Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Springfield Museums. “We are overjoyed to utilize this funding to help increase the impact of STEM learning for our communities.”

“This federal funding for Massachusetts means we can initiate, strengthen, and expand community-based projects that serve our families, businesses, and cities and towns every day,” said Senator Markey. “These projects will spur our economy, strengthen our resiliency, expand access to important health care, promote clean energy and climate solutions, and help feed and house our most vulnerable in every region of our Commonwealth. I am proud that my delegation partners and I were able to secure this critical funding, and I will continue to fight for the resources Massachusetts communities need to thrive and grow.”