SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local museums are making sure students can keep learning all through mid-winter break.

The Springfield Museums has a special week of programming for vacation week called “Magic Makers and Storytellers.” Every day this week, Magician Scott Swan will have two performances at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

You can also visit the exhibit highlighting black inventors for Black History Month, write your own story, or design your own magic wand. Special Monday, from 11 to noon you can participate in a workshop with writer, cartoonist, and filmmaker Joe Young who works as the executive director of the Hartford Animation and Film Institute.